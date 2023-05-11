TikToker Pretended To Be Lakers’ Austin Reaves And Successfully Snuck Into Arena

Videos by OutKick

This is why we have to take our shoes off at the airport.

A popular TikToker decided to play a prank and see if he could pass off pretending to be Lakers guard Austin Reaves and gain entry into the Lakers’ Crypto.com arena.

Eric Decker, who goes by the TikTok handle ‘Airrack,’ explained his plan of action in his now viral video.

Airrack started off by saying that he thinks he could pull it off because he already “kind of” looked like Reaves to begin with. He then researched what kind of clothes Reaves usually wears and rented the same car that Reaves drives. Airrack even got contact lenses to change his eye color from blue to brown.

This guy successfully impersonated Austin Reaves and snuck into a Lakers playoff game at the Crypt.



He was walking in areas closed off for players/media/employees only, including the court 🤯



(via @airrack) pic.twitter.com/6DsdlaMh6b — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 10, 2023

The video shows Airrack sitting in the back of the vehicle as it approaches the first Crypto.com security checkpoint.

After more security shows up to look and see that it is, in fact, “Austin Reaves,” they pass him through. When he walks up to another security checkpoint with a metal detector and security looking right at his face, they waive him through.

*face palm*

But it doesn’t just stop there.

He then walked around with a hooded sweatshirt and headphones and was able to walk through the ground floor facility, eventually making it onto the court!

I mean, I know cryptocurrency isn’t doing too well, but I didn’t know that things were this bad.

TikToker Airrack impersonated Austin Reaves and gained entry into the Crypto.com arena (Getty Images)

REAVES AND LAKERS HAVE A 3-2 GAME LEAD OVER THE WARRIORS

Honestly, I don’t really find this too funny. If anything, it’s just shocking how potentially bad this could have been if it was someone with more dangerous intentions.

And you just know that because this guy did this and posted about it, we are now going to have to go through even tougher security the next time we want to enter a sporting event. Essentially, TikToker Airrack just made OUR lives more difficult because HE was bored and wanted social media clout.

There’s been no word yet on if Airrack was eventually caught by security.

lol nba players are gonna be pissed when security makes them check biometrics from now on before entering the arena before the game 🤣 — HelioWave (@heliodown) May 10, 2023

yea after seeing this video they’re going to be a lot more strict — hoe biden (@NotStimmy) May 10, 2023