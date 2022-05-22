in Golf

Tiger Woods Garners Support After Withdrawing From PGA Championship

Most people who love golf, and enjoy following Tiger Woods, seemed to support his decision to withdraw from the PGA Championship at Southern Hills on Saturday.

Woods clearly was laboring as he admittedly battled leg pain on his way to shooting a nine-over 79 nine. He barely made the cut in the first place, and by the time his round finished Saturday, he was tied for last.

The PGA later announced his decision not to continue on.

“Tiger Woods has informed us that he is withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship,” PGA of America President Jim Richerson said. “We admire Tiger’s valiant effort to compete here at Southern Hills and wish him the best as he continues to recover from his injuries.”

Not surprisingly, the golf world reacted with sympathy and support. This was Woods’ second PGA tournament of the year after finishing 47th at the Masters. He continues to recover from a near-fatal car accident in February 2021, when he sustained multiple right leg, ankle and foot injuries. It’s hard to know what the future holds.

 

 

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

