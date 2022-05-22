Tiger Woods Garners Support After Withdrawing From PGA Championship

Most people who love golf, and enjoy following Tiger Woods, seemed to support his decision to withdraw from the PGA Championship at Southern Hills on Saturday.

Woods clearly was laboring as he admittedly battled leg pain on his way to shooting a nine-over 79 nine. He barely made the cut in the first place, and by the time his round finished Saturday, he was tied for last.

The PGA later announced his decision not to continue on.

“Tiger Woods has informed us that he is withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship,” PGA of America President Jim Richerson said. “We admire Tiger’s valiant effort to compete here at Southern Hills and wish him the best as he continues to recover from his injuries.”

Not surprisingly, the golf world reacted with sympathy and support. This was Woods’ second PGA tournament of the year after finishing 47th at the Masters. He continues to recover from a near-fatal car accident in February 2021, when he sustained multiple right leg, ankle and foot injuries. It’s hard to know what the future holds.

Tiger is unlikely to make excuses. But this is absolutely the worst kind of day for him. Similar to Saturday at Masters. Cold, wet, early tee time. These days were not great for him pre leg injuries. Heat is his friend. — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) May 21, 2022

Tiger Woods withdraws from the PGA Championship. A little surprised, considering what it took for him to just make the cut yesterday, but at this point, he must've understood that the risk outweighed the reward and didn't want to further injure himself moving forward. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) May 21, 2022

Can’t imagine how much pain Tiger is in to call it quits. He did not withdraw because he’s in second to last. It’s because he physically can’t do it. He could so easily have just called it quits after the accident and saved himself all the pain. But he will never stop fighting. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) May 21, 2022

Tiger officially WD's. It's the right call. Nothing to gain from playing tomorrow. — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) May 21, 2022