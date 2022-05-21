Tiger Woods Withdraws From PGA Tournament After Pain-Filled Round 3

There will be no Sunday red at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, as Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the tournament after three rounds.

The PGA of America made the official announcement Saturday night, per Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig.

A statement from PGA of America President Jim Richerson, PGA on Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/1psYCC0qHT — PGA of America (@PGA) May 22, 2022

“Tiger Woods has informed us that he is withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship,” PGA of America President Jim Richerson said. “We admire Tiger’s valiant effort to compete here at Southern Hills and wish him the best as he continues to recover from his injuries.”

Woods, 46, had been competing in just his second tournament on the PGA Tour since his near-fatal car accident in February 2021, where he sustained multiple right leg, ankle and foot injuries. He returned at the Masters in April, making the cut and finishing 47th.

Woods once again made the cut this weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after shooting a one under 69 on Friday. Having admitted to being in lots of pain in his right leg after Friday’s round, the wet and chilly conditions on Saturday were hardly a recipe for success.

Woods struggled, shooting a nine over 79, his highest score ever at the PGA Championship. The 15-time Major and four-time PGA champ made just one birdie, a triple bogey and seven bogeys. At one point, Woods bogeyed five consecutive holes and 6-of-7. He ended his day tied for 76th (+12), last in the field.

“I couldn’t get off the bogey train there or other train, too,” Woods said. “As I said, I just didn’t — I didn’t do anything right. I didn’t hit many good shots. Consequently, I ended up with a pretty high score.”

With Woods out of the tournament, the attention will be squarely focused around the leaders. Mito Pereira (-9) is out in front, holding a three-shot lead over Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick (-6), all looking for their first career Major victory.

