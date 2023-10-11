Tiger Woods And Justin Timberlake Plan To Open Sports Bar In St. Andrews And Some Residents Are Furious

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake recently opened up a giant sports bar named T-Squared Social in Midtown Manhattan. Despite their new spot being open for less than a month, the duo want to take things international, specifically to Fife, Scotland, just around the corner from the Old Scoures at St. Andrews.

The present town of St. Andrews dates back to 1140 with the golf club itself being founded in 1754. Those two facts alone should make it abundantly clear just how historic St. Andrews is, therefore it shouldn’t come as too big a surprise to hear some residents aren’t on board with the idea of Woods and Timberlake opening up a modern sports bar in town.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are launching a new upscale sports bar & restaurant — ‘T Squared Social’. • Bowling alley

• 200-inch TV

• Full Swing simulators

• 22,000 sq. ft, entire city block The first location opens in NYC on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/tjOAHUIddI — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 19, 2023

There isn’t exactly a ton of space for new builds in the town of St. Andrews, therefore the sports bar would have to be built and placed inside an already existing structure. Woods and Timberlake submitted plans to the Fife Council to take over a 1930s cinema in town called the New Picture House that would see just three screens of the cinema being retained.

St. Andrews Community Council member Neil Dobson made it clear to The Courier that he’s solely against the proposal.

“What’s next, Trump buying the West Sands for a hotel? I find this very disrespectful and a bit cheeky, to be honest,” Dobson said.

“This town has been very good to Tiger Woods and this is not the way to repay residents. St Andrews is unique and that building is iconic. An American bar is completely out of keeping.”

College Street is a typical street in the Royal Burgh of St. Andrews, famous as the “home of golf” and also for its world-class university. (Getty Images)

St. Andrews Residents Not On Board With A Tiger Woods Bar

St. Andrews is also home to the University of St. Andrews, and college kids losing a theatre in the isolated small town would be a shame in the eyes of another resident.

“It’s astonishing a university town loses its cinema to a multi-millionaire celebrity vanity project,” resident Chris Main told the outlet. “St Andrews has had a cinema here since the 1930s. My mother and father courted there. It’s one of the few independent cinemas left in Scotland.”

While there is certainly an argument to be made that St. Andrews may be rewarded if it adapts to the times, there is another side of that argument that a modern-day sports bar has no place in one of the most iconic and historic cities in Europe.

Even with Timberlake and Woods having all the money in the world, you can’t just create an old-school-feeling bar in a town that dates back to the 12th century.