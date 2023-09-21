Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake Opening Obscenely Giant Sports Bar In NYC

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have joined forces to open a sports bar in New York City and it sounds like it could either be the best place to watch a game or the worst depending on your style.

The two teamed up to open a new joint called T-Squared Social. It’s located on 42nd Street and Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan between Bryant Park and Grand Central Station.

Get it? T-Squared? Because Tiger’s first name (I know it’s a nickname, but I’m sure no one has called him “Eldrick” for most of his adult life) and Timberlake’s last name start with T!

Alright, not the greatest name, but this place is impressive.

If you thought the legendary golfer and the only NSYNC member whose career wasn’t ruined by being in NSYNC would team up to open a small, intimate corner sports bar, think again.

This bad boy is 22,000 square feet of real estate and takes up an entire city block. It’s filled in with darts, bowling lanes, golf simulators, and a 200-inch TV. According to Daily Mail that is believed to be the biggest flat screen in the city.

The legendary golfer and the guy who flashed Janet Jackson’s boob at the Super Bowl came up with the idea for their mega-sports bar the same place all good ideas come from: a golf course in the Bahamas.

“Justin and I thought it would be cool to create a place that combines our favorite things and brings people together to just have a great time,” Woods said.

Would Woods And Timberlake’s New Place Make For A Good Gameday Spot?

It looks very nice. But I can’t decide if I’d want to watch games here.

I don’t love watching games out at some places because you’re at the mercy of too many uncontrollable variables. TV placement is big for me. No one wants to leave a sports bar in a neck brace because of the way you have to sit to watch the game. Fortunately, it sounds like this has been worked out by the massive TV this place has.

It does seem like this place will be an absolute assault on the senses. I’m sure there will be tunes blasting, bowling pins crashing, and golf balls pinging the entire time you’re trying to hear what’s happening.

However, I’m sure the booze menu is impressive. The food probably isn’t half bad either. Everyone knows those are two keys to a nice day out watching sports

Still, If I find myself in NYC and need a place to watch the Flyers probably lose this season, then I’d probably check it out.

