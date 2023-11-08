Tiger Woods Shares Rare And Positive Health Update Regarding Fused Ankle, But Is Still Facing Other ‘Problems’

Videos by OutKick

When Tiger Woods shares any sort of health update, it’s typically a quick post on social media explaining that he’s going under the knife yet again or he’s answering questions about his body in a formal setting at the site of a major championship.

Woods broke that trend on Tuesday, and his surprising update was certainly more positive than negative.

The 15-time major champion underwent a subtalar fusion surgery on his right ankle shortly after withdrawing from the Masters in April, and all seems well on that front.

“My ankle is fine. Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever,” Woods told Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. “That pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for.”

READ: TIGER WOODS IN ‘GO MODE’ FOR COMEBACK ACCORDING TO STEWART CINK: WHEN COULD HE RETURN?

Woods has dealt with knee and back issues for well over a decade at this point, well prior to his single-car crash in 2021 that resulted in him fearing he could lose his right leg.

“All the surrounding areas is where I had all my problems and I still do,” Woods said. “So you fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to some issues.”

Woods has walked with a noticeable limp following the incident, but his stride looked as ‘normal’ as it has since the car accident and multiple surgeries this past week when he caddied for his son, Charlie.

🚨#WATCH: Tiger Woods is on the march. His walk looks normal for the 2nd straight day 👀 pic.twitter.com/AtMxnbqthU — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) November 4, 2023

Woods looped all 72 holes during the tournament and revealed he was “pretty sore” after four days of carrying the bag.

While Woods will compete in TGL – the new virtual golf league he co-founded with Rory McIlroy – at the start of the new year, his return to competitive golf on an actual golf course is still a question mark.

It’s more likely than not that he’ll play alongside Charlie in the PNC Championship beginning on December 14. There is also one spot open in the field for the tournament he hosts, the Hero World Challenge, which will start on November 30.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com