Tiger Woods In ‘Go Mode’ For Comeback According To Stewart Cink: When Could He Return?

Tiger Woods hasn’t hit a shot in a competitive round of golf since the 2023 Masters in April. That depressing streak may come to a close sooner rather than later if you loosely read the tea leaves from Stewart Cink’s recent comments about the big cat.

Cink spoke with George Savaricas of Golf Channel ahead of this week’s World Wide Technology Championship being held at the Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante course. The eight-time PGA Tour winner explained that he bumped into Woods and instead of making small talk about the golf course, he asked how he’s doing and where his progression was at in terms of his golf game.

“You don’t always get a whole lot out of Tiger Woods,” Cink said. “But he said that he started practicing, which I think is a great sign. I don’t know what he’s practicing for, but he said he started practicing.

“So that means he’s in go-mode for something. And I think we’re all pulling for him to feel as good as he can feel, and if he’s hitting golf balls, I think he’s going in the right direction.”

Tiger Woods is in ‘go mode’ according to Stewart Cink, which has ramped up the speculation. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

When And Where Could Tiger Woods Make His Return To Golf?

Obviously, “something” could mean anything. But there are two scenarios in which it would make sense to see Woods make his infamous return.

Woods, alongside Rory McIlroy, has launched a virtual golf league called TGL. He is listed among the active roster of players, which means we’re on schedule to see him in ‘action’ in January when the new league begins.

Hitting golf balls into a giant screen and hitting some putts isn’t exactly a competitive return, however.

Woods, who had ankle surgery shortly after withdrawing from this year’s Masters, will more likely than not play alongside his son Charlie in the PNC Championship beginning on December 14. While that isn’t exactly a competitive environment, nobody is ever going to complain about watching Woods hit shots with his son.

As far as actual competition, Woods could tee it up in the Hero World Challenge. That’s the tournament he hosts in the Bahamas every December.

One spot in the field has been left open leading many to speculate Woods is going to take it, but that is pure speculation at this point. The Hero World Challenge begins on November 30.

