Tiger Woods Putting On A Clinic During Day 2 At Hero World Challenge, Makes Four Birdies On Front Nine

The opening round of the Hero World Challenge on Thursday didn’t go as planned for Tiger Woods. Friday’s second round in the Bahamas, however, has been a completely different story for the big cat.

In what was his first competitive round since withdrawing from the Masters in April, Woods carded a three-over 75 and understandably looked rusty on Thursday. While he was able to make four birdies, he also carded five bogeys and a double with Par 5 scoring being the real issue playing the five at Albany Golf Course at one-over.

A quick start on Friday would go a long way for Woods and that’s exactly what he was able to accomplish.

Woods birdied the opening two holes in the second round after hitting his approach shot into the Par 4 first inside six feet and flagging one on the Par 3 second before knocking in a four-footer for birdie.

Dialed in early 🎯@TigerWoods starts his second round with a nice approach on No. 1. pic.twitter.com/VdxDQl7L2W — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2023

While he missed an opportunity to really get things going by making a par on the Par 5 third, he was able to make back-to-back birdies on holes six and seven before turning at four-under on his round.

After making another disappointing par on the Par 5 ninth, in typical Tiger fashion he let a few f-bombs fly while walking off the green.

Woods’ opening nine on Friday could have been super special with a six-under 30 very much in play, but he’ll certainly take a 4-under 32 to move his way well up the leaderboard.

The realistic expectation for Tiger Woods this week – beyond simply completing four rounds without a health setback – was beating any player in the short yet extremely loaded field.

The average world ranking of the 19 other players in the tournament field is 17.7.

After 27 holes Woods found himself in a tie for 12th.

