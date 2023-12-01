Tiger Woods Struggles In PGA Tour Return, Including Incredibly Relatable Shot That Landed In A Bush

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour on Thursday, playing the first round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Unfortunately, Woods did not have his best stuff. Although, he wasn’t the worst of the 20 players competing.

Woods started strong, making birdie on his third hole of the day to drop under par. He bogeyed the next hole to get back to par, then made another birdie, then another bogey. But, for the 47-year-old, an even par start through his first nine was certainly not a terrible front.

Tiger Woods started the back-nine strong, too. He made two birdies and one bogey on his first five holes on that side. That included a ridiculous 48-foot putt.

We’ve seen this before.@TigerWoods couldn’t help but smile after a long birdie. pic.twitter.com/dX2aNbdQHh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2023

Tiger just drained a 50-footer for birdie, shouted “great read, Robby!” to his caddie, Rob McNamara, who hasn’t read a putt all day, couldn’t stop laughing to himself as he walked off the green. Guy is absolutely giddy to be back out here — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) November 30, 2023

Tiger Woods starts strong in PGA Tour return, struggles down the stretch

But, that was about it for smiling Tiger Woods. He made double-bogey on the par-5 15th hole after a terrible shot landed his golf ball in a bush. Every amateur golfer in the planet is familiar with what Tiger did next…

Woods bogeyed the next two holes to drop to +3 on the day, finishing in 18th place. Only US Open Champion Wyndham Clark (+4) and three-time major runner-up Will Zalatoris (+9) shot worse.

Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour and started strong before going through a tough final four holes to finish +3 on Thursday. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Still, Tiger Woods is just happy to be back on the golf course playing professionally. He was in good spirits after the round and joked with playing partner Justin Thomas.

"Who needs an ice bath more?"



"Me."

@TigerWoods and @JustinThomas34 are having some fun in the Bahamas 😂 pic.twitter.com/irJT2lHkiy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2023

Woods continues his return on Friday, playing alongside Rickie Fowler in what should be a fun pairing. The two are set to get their first tee shots in the air at 11:02 a.m. E.T.

Welcome back, Tiger.