Tiger Woods Has Sights Set On Playing One Tournament Per Month, So Here’s What His Schedule Could Look Like

Tiger Woods addressed the media ahead of this week’s Hero World Challenge where he will play his first round of competitive golf since withdrawing from the Masters back in April. The 15-time major winner spoke on a number of topics, but his health was the biggest talking point given this week signals his latest comeback after undergoing surgery on his ankle earlier this year.

Woods made it clear that pain in his ankle isn’t the concern, it’s the “forces” going to other parts of his banged-up body that are the new issues.

“I don’t have any of the ankle pain that I had with the hardware that’s been placed in my foot, that’s all gone,” Woods said when asked about walking 72 holes over four days. “The other parts of my body, my knee hurts, my back. The forces go somewhere else. Just like when I had my back fused, the forces have to go somewhere. So it’s up the chain.”

This week’s event in the Bahamas will very much serve as a test for Woods, which he alluded to during the press conference as well.

Tiger Woods is hoping to play more golf in 2024 than he has since 2019. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The question on everyone’s mind is what Woods’ schedule could look like in 2024. If his body passes the test this week and the weeks to follow he has plans to play one tournament per month, which is something he hasn’t managed to do since the 2018-19 season when he played in 12 PGA Tour events.

“I think that the best case scenario would be maybe a tournament a month,” Woods said. “I think that’s realistic whether that’s — you would have to start with maybe at Genesis and somethin’ in March near The Players again.”

In playing along with Woods’ best-case scenario of playing one event a month, here’s a look at what his schedule may end up looking like in 2024 with no setbacks.

Hero World Challenge: Nov. 30 – Dec. 3

PNC Championship with son Charlie: Dec. 14 – 17

Farmers Insurance Open: Jan. 25 – 28

The Genesis Invitational: Feb. 16 – 19

The Players: March 9 -12

The Masters: April 6 – 9

The PGA Championship: May 18 – 21

The U.S. Open: June 15 – 18

The Open: July 20 – 23

FedEx Cup Playoffs if qualified: August 10 – 27

If Woods were to tee it up in all of these events plus the three playoff events it would match his 12 starts made during the 2018-19 campaign. Making it to the season finale Tour Championship would also mean he’s had a phenomenal year in his limited schedule.

As it stands at the moment, this week’s Hero, the PNC, The Genesis, and the four majors would be ones to write down with ink while the others should only be jotted down in pencil.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com