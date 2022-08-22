Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Reportedly Bringing Stadium Series Events To Golf

Stadium events are reportedly coming to the world of golf with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy partnering with the PGA Tour to bring the new venture to life.

According to Golfweek, some of the biggest starts on the PGA Tour will compete in a series of one-day stadium events beginning in 2024. The “technology-forward” events would be held in front of a live audience inside stadiums and could run from January to March.

The details about the stadium events are scarce at this point, but hearing “technology-forward,” my mind immediately thinks of PGA Tour players essentially playing Top Golf inside a stadium. Time will tell if that’s the sort of product McIlroy and Woods have come up with, or if they’ve come up with something more clever.

McIlroy and Woods have reportedly been working on this new-look project for over two years. The two presented the idea to fellow PGA Tour players in the players-only meeting that took place last week in Delaware and the idea was reportedly well-received by all.

PGA Tour players will reportedly be able to build equity in the venture, which will have private funding, sponsorship and corporate partners. Details could be revealed by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan next week, following the conclusion of the FedEx Cup.

The meeting, and now this new idea from Woods and McIlroy, is in reaction to LIV Golf continuing to challenge the PGA Tour. A handful of well-known players have made the jump to LIV Golf over the last few months and it’s been reported seven other golfers could bolt for the Saudi-backed circuit after the conclusion of this week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Woods and McIlroy were reportedly joined by 21 other PGA Tour players in the closed-door meeting last week.

No official announcements from the meeting in regards to the future of the Tour have been made, but No Laying Up has reported that a slate of 15 tournaments could be given “top-tier” status that would consist of limited fields and increased purses.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris