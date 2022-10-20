Saudi Golf CEO Shuts Down Reports Of Tiger Woods’ Enormous Offer To Join LIV Golf

Earlier this summer it was reported that LIV Golf made Tiger Woods an offer of somewhere in the “high nine-digit” range to join the Saudi-backed circuit. LIV CEO Greg Norman later confirmed to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that the offer was somewhere between $700 and $800 million.

That is obviously a mind-numbingly large number, but this is Tiger Woods we’re talking about. If LIV was able to get the big cat to flip to the PGA Tour’s rival circuit then it would have immediately been declared legitimate.

Not only did Woods turn down the offer and has slammed LIV Golf every chance he’s had to do so, but apparently that $700-$800 million offer never existed.

LIV Golf’s reported offer to Tiger Woods apparently never came to fruition. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s worth going back to Norman’s exact quote about the rumored offer.

“That number was out there before I became CEO,” Norman told Carlson this summer. “Look, Tiger is a needle mover, right? So, of course, you’re got to look at the best of the best. They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. That number is somewhere in that neighborhood.”

Now, Saudi Golf CEO Majed Al Sorour is saying that the reported offer was never made to Woods at all.

“It’s not straight-out money. I never offered him that money, not even close to that,” Sorour told the New Yorker.

It’s safe to assume that whatever Woods’ offer was, it was by far the largest the Saudis handed out to any other golfer walking the planet. This includes the $200 million Phil Mickelson was reportedly offered before signing with LIV Golf.

At the end of the day, LIV could have offered Woods $1 billion and he likely still would have turned it down. The 46-year-old certainly doesn’t need the money nor is there a need for him to get involved with what is essentially a start-up that is competing with the PGA Tour, to which Woods owes many of his successes.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris