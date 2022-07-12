Tiger Woods Calls Out Players Who Have Joined LIV Golf, Tees Off On Greg Norman

Tiger Woods has been vocal in pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour dating back to when the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series was just a rumor. While words are one thing, actions are another, and turning down a reported “high-nine figure” offer from the Saudis certainly sent a message.

During his Tuesday press conference ahead of this week’s Open at St. Andrews, the 15-time major winner took time to share his opinion on LIV Golf. Woods was expected to throw shade at the rival circuit, but this was as vocal as he’s ever been with his negative comments about LIV Golf.

One of the major storylines heading into the week was the R&A – The Open’s governing body – disinviting LIV Golf and two-time Open winner Greg Norman from the pre-tournament festivities. Many have labeled this move from the R&A as petty and erasing history, but Woods doesn’t see it that way.

“I believe it’s the right thing,” Woods said of Norman being disinvited from the Open.

“The R&A obviously have their opinions and their rulings and their decision, Greg has done some things that I don’t think is in the best interest of our game, and we’re coming back to probably the most historic and traditional place in our sport.’’

Norman wasn’t the only person Woods took shots at during his presser. He also took aim at each player who has signed on with LIV Golf.

Tiger Woods Takes Shots At Players Who Have Joined LIV Golf

Woods believes each LIV golfer has “turned their back” on everything that’s allowed them to get to the point of their careers up to this point.

“The players who have chosen to go to LIV and to play there, I disagree with it,’’ Woods said. “I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.

While Woods understands the financial implications at play with these players joining LIV Golf, he questions what exactly the incentive is for these players to work on their craft and compete.

“What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice?’’ he said. “What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different,” Woods explained.

The only incentive here is the guaranteed money. You know that, Woods knows that, anyone that’s spent five seconds reading about LIV Golf knows that. Not every golfer wants to go “earn it in the dirt,” some simply want a guaranteed payday while still getting to play the game they love.