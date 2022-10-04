One Huge Name Is Missing From Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge Field

The field for the 2022 Hero World Challenge – the annual tournament hosted by Tiger Woods – has been released. While it’s an incredibly strong field of players, there is a glaring omission.

Tiger Woods isn’t listed to play in his own tournament. At least not yet.

In total, 16 of the Top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee it up in the Bahamas for the event. Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas headline the very limited field. But golf fans are surely hoping to see Woods add his own name to the field.

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The initial list of players consists of 17 names, with three tournament exemption spots still available. One would assume Woods will take one of those spots, but his health is very much still in question.

Woods last played in the Hero World Challenge in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the big cat sat out last year’s tournament as he continued his recovery following his single-car accident.

Woods’ last competitive tournament was at The Open at St. Andrews in July in which he missed the cut. He managed to make the cut at the Masters and the PGA Championship but withdrew from the US Open at Southern Hills after the third round.

There is not a LIV golfer featured in the field, which is no surprise given Woods’ harsh criticism of the Saudi-backed circuit.

This year’s Hero World Challenge will be held in Albany, Bahamas Nov. 28 – Dec. 4.