Tiger Woods’ Caddie Joe LaCava Shares Troubling Health Update Ahead Of The Masters: ‘He’s Pretty Banged Up’

As it has been since his 2021 car crash, and as it will be for the remainder of his career each time he tees it up, Tiger Woods’ health status is the biggest question surrounding his name heading into the Masters.

While Woods has been honest about having pain in his surgically repaired leg – one that’s filled with screws and rods – his caddie Joe LaCava put things into an even more grim perspective ahead of the opening round at Augusta National.

“He’s pretty banged up,” LaCava told the New York Post. “If it wasn’t Augusta he probably wouldn’t be playing. He still has the power, the swing speed, the shots and the length to contend. The injury is devastating, but if he could take a cart he could contend tomorrow.”

Tiger Woods’ health status heading into the Masters is among the biggest storylines at Augusta National. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Woods’ only other competitive start this year came back in February at The Genesis Invitational. He finished in a tie for 45th at Riviera that week but showed serious flashes that his game is still very much there with an opening round 69 and third round 67.

The Masters, and walking Augusta National, is an entirely different animal.

Masters weeks is the longest week in all of golf, and Augusta National is without question the most difficult walk players face each year. The week may turn out to be even longer given the terrible weather forecast prediction for the weekend.

Woods making the cut and playing the weekend would be a serious accomplishment. Actually contending on Sunday, or Monday when the tournament may actually finish, would be otherworldly.

