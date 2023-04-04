Videos by OutKick

As Tiger Woods prepares to compete in his 25th Masters, he isn’t sure how many he has left. The 47-year-old continues to deal with the life-changing effects of a near-fatal car crash on Feb. 23, 2021 and takes things day by day. He isn’t taking any moment for granted, because he knows that it could all end at any time.

Woods pushed through significant pain and finished all four rounds at Augusta National last year, a tough walk on healthy legs, and the struggle was especially evident Saturday and Sunday. Even the five-time Masters winner wasn’t sure if he was going to be able to finish.

And now, as Woods prepares to hit the quarter of a century mark, his focus is on enjoying the ride.

Woods also spoke to how he is feeling in comparison to last year. He said that although his game is better and endurance is increased, his leg aches more today than it did in 2022.

With that said— Woods isn’t anywhere close to counting himself out.

There are a lot of significant storylines leading into this year’s playing of The Masters. None, though, drive the attention of golf’s second-most decorated golfer. Woods is a polarizing figure who commands the respect and admiration of fans — even haters — across the globe.

Tiger Woods’ effect on golf is exemplified in just two photos.

Woods won The Masters in 2005. He drew a large crowd to the 18th hole as he finished his final round Sunday, which led to one of the more iconic photos of his career.

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 18th tee during the final round of The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2005 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

On Monday, three days before the 2023 tournament even began, an even larger crowd gathered on the 18th hole to watch Woods tee off… for a practice round.

Tiger Woods of The United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The crowd size for the final hole of the final round in 2005 compared to the crowd size for the final hole of a practice round 18 years later tells the story of a legend. Woods is that legend.