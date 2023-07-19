Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Drops $30 Million Lawsuit Against His Estate, Other Case Remains Pending

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, has dropped the lawsuit she filed in the fall of 2022 in which she was seeking $30 million in damages from the golfer’s estate. Her separate lawsuit against Woods centered around an NDA she signed with Woods is still pending.

Herman originally claimed that she and Woods had an “oral agreement” in place stating that she could live in his Florida mansion for 11 years. She claimed via landlord filing that she still had five years remaining on her tenancy but was told to leave the mansion in a surprise fashion.

Herman alleged that she was convinced to “pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law.”

With five years left on her alleged tenancy, Herman believed she was entitled to roughly $30 million. A hearing in the case was scheduled for August, but a court document filed on June 29 announced that Herman had dismissed the lawsuit, according to the New York Post.

Tiger Woods’ ex, Erica Herman, has dismissed her lawsuit against the golfer’s estate. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Things don’t exactly look great for Herman’s lawsuit to toss out the NDA, either. Herman cited the federal Speak Out Act which prohibits NDAs from being enforced that were agreed upon before a dispute arises involving sexual harassment and/or sexual assault.

In May, a Florida Circuit Judge ruled in favor of the 15-time major winner ruling that Herman must abide by the NDA she signed in 2017.

The judge called Herman’s allegations of sexual harassment “vague and threadbare” while explaining that Woods’ ex-girlfriend has not provided “factual specificity” for any claims. Herman has since filed two different appeals of the judge’s decision to throw out her lawsuit seeking to lift the NDA.