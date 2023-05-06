Tiger Woods Accused of Sexual Harassment In Court Filing By Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods is the subject of a sexual harassment allegation in a new court filing by ex-girlfriend Erica Herman.

The accusation stems from an NDA that Herman signed in 2017 during their relationship.

Herman alleges that she had to sign the NDA, or lose her job at Woods’ restaurant in Jupiter, Florida.

“Mr. Woods was Ms. Herman’s boss,’’ her attorney, Benjamin Hobas wrote in a court filing. “On Mr. Woods’ own portrayal of events, he imposed an NDA on her as a condition to keep her job when she began having a sexual relationship with him. A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment.”

It continues, “Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in global sports, decided to pursue a sexual relationship with his employee, then – according to him – forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 31: Erica Herman and Tiger Woods look on prior to the match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States in their Women’s Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Serious Allegations Against Tiger Woods

It’s previously been reported that Herman accused Woods of tricking her into leaving the house they shared as a couple.

Allegedly, Woods told Herman to pack for a trip to the Bahamas before leaving her at the airport to speak to his lawyers.

This latest filing, though, takes that treatment to a new level.

Woods is now accused of essentially an inappropriate workplace relationship, rising to the point of sexual harassment.

The New York Post reached out to reps for Tiger Woods for comment, but didn’t hear back.

Herman is suing the 15-time major winner for $30 million.