Tiger Woods’ Ex Erica Herman Taking Her Case To Appeals Court Over Sexual Harassment Claim

Videos by OutKick

Erica Herman is not going down without a fight.

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend filed an appeal Friday to the Fourth District Court of Appeal in Florida in an attempt to get a non-disclosure agreement lifted, according to USA Today.

This filing comes after a Florida judge rejected her case against the 15-time Major winner twice.

Herman accused Woods of sexual harassment in a court filing in March and sued both the golfer and the trust that owns his $54 million mansion in Florida. She is seeking $30 million from the trust amid the unspecified allegations of sexual harassment.

A judge already ruled in favor of Woods in May.

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

The couple split last fall after dating for six years.

Herman, 39, has previously is claiming sexual harassment due to the fact Woods was her boss prior to their relationship. She was a manager at his restaurant, The Woods Jupiter.

“Mr. Woods was Ms. Herman’s boss,” Herman’s attorney Benjamin Hodas wrote in a court filing. “On Mr. Woods’ own portrayal of events, he imposed an NDA on her as a condition to keep her job when she began having a sexual relationship with him. A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment.”

Herman argued the NDA was “unenforceable” under the federal Speak Out Act. The act prohibits NDAs from being enforced that were agreed upon before a dispute arises involving sexual harassment and/or sexual assault.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman dated for six years. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

In her 11-page opinion, Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger called Herman’s allegations of sexual harassment “vague and threadbare.” She said Herman has not provided “factual specificity” for any claims.

We’ll see if she has better luck in an appeals court.