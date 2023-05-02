Tiger Woods’ Caddie, Joe LaCava, Makes ‘Full-Time’ Move To Patrick Cantlay’s Bag, Per Report

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods’ future in golf is up in the air yet again after recently sharing that he has undergone a subtalar fusion procedure. With Woods being sidelined for the foreseeable future, his caddie, Joe LaCava, has joined forces with Patrick Cantlay.

While initial reports suggested that LaCava’s move to Cantlay’s bag was a one-off situation for this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis is reporting that this is a “full-time” move.

On the bag for @patrick_cantlay this week at the @WellsFargoGolf and for the foreseeable future is Joe Lacava who got the blessing from friend and former boss @TigerWoods to make the move to Cantlay. This is not a one off but a full time move for Lacava. pic.twitter.com/nAIMtmylpb — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) May 2, 2023

LaCava caddied for Steve Stricker, a close friend of Woods, at the Zurich Classic two weeks ago. He also has history of carrying the bag of Cantlay as well. He caddied for him during the 2021 Northern Trust.

While LaCava could rejoin Woods if/when he returns from injury like he has in the past, this time around has a different feel to it.

You certainly can’t blame LaCava, with his boss sidelined for who knows how long, he needs work and the opportunity to go caddie for the No. 4 player in the world is a tough gig to pass on.

Cantlay was on the lookout for a new caddie as well, having parted ways with Matt Minister after the Zurich Classic.

