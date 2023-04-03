Tiger Woods Cold Shoulders Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka Is Healthy, On-Site Observations From ANWA, Depressing Masters’ Weather Forecast

Videos by OutKick

We made it, everybody, Masters week is officially upon us. Be sure to get any important work or projects around the house done by Wednesday because from Thursday to Sunday you know that you’ll be entirely worthless both at work and on the homefront.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of the Masters we need to look back on last week’s Valero Texas Open and break down Corey Conners’ win.

Just kidding, no we don’t. It was a week that started with fog and plenty of delays down in San Antonio and all there is to know is that Conners enjoys playing golf in Texas as it was his second Valero win since 2019.

Let’s now dive into incredibly important news in the golf world, like Tiger Woods not texting people back.

Bryson DeChambeau Wishes Tiger Woods A Happy Birthday, Gets Ghosted

Bryson DeChambeau was lucky enough earlier in his career to have Tiger Woods in his corner, but it seems that friendship is no more after DeChambeau made the jump to LIV Golf.

Ahead of last week’s LIV Golf event in Orlando, DeChambeau admitted to Golfweek that Woods has completely cut off all communication with his former practice round buddy and Ryder Cup teammate.

Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau may no longer be friendly. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DeChambeau realized the two were no longer buddy-buddy after shooting Woods a happy birthday text and not getting a reply back.

“Yeah, definitely. I’m sure you can guess who,” DeChambeau said when asked if anyone had cut him off since his move to LIV Golf.

DeChambeau went on to confirm he was talking about Woods.

“He’s been a great friend. I texted him on his birthday. It is what it is,” DeChambeau admitted.

“He has his viewpoints on it and thinks we’re potentially hurting his record. If anything, nobody is ever going to touch his record. That’s just it; that’s the bottom line. There’s a chance to grow the game even more and I hope one day he’ll see the vision that we all have out here.”

The timing of DeChambeau’s comments is very much worth noting.

DeChambeau and 17 other LIV golfers will be on property at Augusta National this week with Woods. Bryson admitting he misses his friend ahead of them inevitably running into each other – and maybe even being paired together – could be by design.

A Healthy Brooks Koepka Is Trending In The Right Direction Heading Into The Masters

While very few people have seen it, Brooks Koepka has now won two LIV events in his last six starts after picking up a one-shot win in Orlando on Sunday.

While nobody will know how Koepka’s recent wins will or will not translate into a strong week at Augusta National, winning is still winning. There are certainly worse scenarios to be in while entering a major championship week than winning a golf tournament, which Koepka credited him being fully healthy as the reason for his recent success.

Koepka, like the other big-time LIV players who will be playing in the Masters, enters the week with extremely unique expectations.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the likes of Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith, Patrick Reed, and Koepka contending on Sunday at Augusta. It also wouldn’t be a surprise to see all four of them miss the cut.

Maybe the nothing to lose mentality benefits the LIV guys, or maybe the nonchalant attitude exposes them.

Want to throw some cash on Brooks, D.J. or the field? You can do so here with a new offer from DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur Exceeded All Expectations

I’ve been fortunate enough to go to a handful of Masters practice rounds but was lucky enough this year to snag a ticket for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Whether it be for a practice round, the ANWA, or a tournament round, anytime you get the chance to walk inside the gates of Augusta National is a memory of a lifetime.

Having said that, the women’s amateur is the way to go.

For starters, the final round is on Saturday. Walking around Augusta knowing you don’t have to worry about work the next day like you would during a Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday practice round is a mental game-changer.

Witnessing meaningful golf being played by the best amateurs on the entire planet is a nice change of pace compared to practice rounds where players are hitting multiple shots from every spot imaginable. The women also play closer to the member’s tees, so seeing players attack flags from different spots on the golf course is a unique experience as well.

Rose Zhang, the No. 1 amateur in the world, won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in a playoff. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

As for the course, just wait until you see the new tee on the Par 5 13th. While the new tee box was only recently completed it looks like it’s been there for 20+ years. Augusta’s ability to make drastic changes in such a subtle way never ceases to amaze.

The new-look Par 3 course is immaculate as expected as well, plus they’ve built houses around the property suggesting Augusta is very much hoping for more players to stay on the property in years to come.

And yes, the concession stands and gift shop are open during the ANWA just like they are during tournament week. Beer is still cheap, and very cold, I can confirm that.

I can also confirm that I waited in line to get into the gift shop for 55 minutes, which sitting in a line longer than 20ish minutes at the Masters is unheard of. I will be eating peanut butter sandwiches for the next couple of months after spending way too much money on things I absolutely did not need inside the shop.

The Weather Could Play A Very Big Role In This Year’s Masters

While Augusta National has figured out a way to perfect everything involved with running a golf tournament, it still hasn’t discovered a way to control the weather.

Given that it’s only Monday, the forecast will change a bit ahead of Thursday’s opening round, but it’s certainly bleak at the moment.

The weather forecast for the Masters doesn’t look great. (Weather Channel)

No other golf course on the planet drains as well as Augusta National, but nobody likes a rain-filled tournament, especially one filled with delays.

Hopefully, any lightning stays out of the area and we just see some scattered rain throughout the week. Some of the longer hitters in the field may be welcoming the bad weather. Plus, elite iron players will be all for soft Augusta greens that will turn into target practice for plenty of players in the field.

Keep it locked in at OutKick this week as we’ve got plenty of content in the pipeline heading into Thursday’s opening round.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris