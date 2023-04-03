Masters 2023 Betting Odds, Course, Field, Key Stats Preview

Videos by OutKick

The 2023 Masters is the greatest. It’s the one event in the whole PGA Tour season where seemingly casual sports fans nerd out on golf. Few of my gambling buddies ask me about golf bets until the Masters.

There are a ton of awesome traditions including the green jacket, the Par 3 Contest and reasonably priced concession. My personal favorite Masters traditions are skipping the balls across the 16th-hole pond and the Champions Dinner.

The tradition of skipping at No. 16 continues. #themasters pic.twitter.com/gIKdMPWwF9 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 3, 2023

Regular folk probably use the Masters as an excuse to screw off at work Thursday and Friday. (This is me trying to relate to normal people since all I do is watch and write about sports).

Because the Masters is the most popular golf event of the year, sportsbooks roll out a bevy of different betting markets for it. I’ll preview several of those markets as the Masters approaches Thursday.

Before we do any of that let’s discuss Augusta National Golf Club, do a brief history lesson on the Masters and look at the key stats I’m using to bet who will win the green jacket.

Masters 2023 Odds: 1-12

As of Monday, April 3rd at DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds for the 2023 Masters from DraftKings as of Monday, April 3rd at 11 a.m. ET.

A list of 12 is awkward, but there is a five-way tie for the 8th-best odds to win the Masters. Obviously, the Big 3 — Rory McIlroy, defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm — are the favorites.

This list also includes the most expensive LIV Tour golfers (by the odds): 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson and 2023 Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith.

Masters 2023 Odds: 13-21

More odds for the 2023 Masters from DraftKings as of Monday, April 3rd at 11 a.m. ET.

I pulled the odds for the top-21 golfers in this field because, like above, there’s a seven-way tie for the 15th-best odds to win the green jacket.

Sneaking in the top-20 by the odds is 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama but he sits behind a non-major winner in Max Homa and Cameron Young who has never won a PGA Tour event.

The name not listed in the top-21 Masters entrants is the most famous golfer ever: Tiger Woods. Tiger has +6500 odds, which is insane considering he hardly plays, but Tiger did make the cut at the 2022 Masters.

Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta is one of the most hallowed grounds in golf. It’s your standard Par 72 except long AF and super difficult. Augusta plays to roughly 7,545 yards with four Par 3s, four score-able Par 5s and tough, long Par 4s.

According to all the golf talking heads, there is no other golf course like it and Augusta National has a done a great job updating the course along the way.

Speaking of which, the biggest golf course-based news entering the 2023 Masters is the renovation made to Hole No. 13 aka Azalea. Augusta lengthened Azalea, a Par 5, by 35 yards, making it more of “risk/reward” hole.

To be honest, I use FantasyNational.com and DataGolf.com filters to add “comp courses” into my golf models. However, for the Masters, I weigh course history more than comp course performance.

Comp Courses to Augusta

Plantation Course at Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Quail Hollow Club for the Wells Fargo Championship.

Torrey Pines South for the Farmers Insurance Open.

Riviera Country Club for the Genesis Invitational.

Key Stats for the Masters

Good drives gained.

Strokes Gained (SG): Approach.

SG: Ball-Striking.

SG: Putting on firm and fast Bentgrass greens.

Par 4 scoring.

Par 5 scoring.

SG: Tee-to-Green at long, difficult golf courses.

Scrambling.

Birdies-or-Better gained.

SG: Around-the-Green.

Greens-in-Regulation gained.

3-Putt Avoidance.

Dress for the occasion. This is the Masters. #BringYourBest pic.twitter.com/iZtFRmEqPS — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 30, 2023

Previous Masters champions

2022: Scottie Scheffler -10 (+1800)

-10 (+1800) 2021: Hideki Matsuyama -10 (+5000)

-10 (+5000) 2020: Dustin Johnson -20 (+800)

-20 (+800) 2019: Tiger Woods -13 (+1400)

-13 (+1400) 2018: Patrick Reed -15 (+4000)

The average winning score of the last five Masters is 14-under par, the average cut line is 5-over par and the average odds are roughly 26-to-1.

Again, throughout Masters week I’ll be giving out my “horses for the course,” favorite head-to-head matchups, nationality props, and much more.

Check out the Hot Links golf gambling show hosted by Geoff Clark on the OutKick Bets podcast feed. New episodes drop Tuesdays for all full-field PGA Tour events in the 2022-23 season.

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.