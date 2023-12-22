Tiger Woods ‘Big Dog’ Meme On Social Media Officially Hits Hall Of Fame Status

Videos by OutKick

We’ve had a plethora of Tiger Woods memes take over the Internet over the years. While the most famous may be his mugshot from his 2017 arrest, his recent ‘big dog’ moment is giving it a run for its money and is certainly more PR-friendly than those of the past.

Woods’ latest quest of dominating social media came during last weekend’s PNC Championship when he teed it up with his son, Charlie. The viral moment occurred on the opening tee box when Woods turned to Charlie’s caddie, a friend of his, and hit him with two simple words: big dog.

Woods then executed a perfect dap with the young man, and as they say, the rest is history.

No Laying Up got the party started with the ‘big dog’ meme with a post on X, formerly Twitter, that has garnered over 7 million views in four days.

Running into someone whose name I should definitely remember but I don’t pic.twitter.com/122NZABBNr — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) December 18, 2023

The Best Tiger Woods ‘Big Dog’ Memes

Me dapping my boss up before he gives me the worst year-end review in company history pic.twitter.com/gBDfF5H41f — ESG Dick Cheney (@ESG_DickCheney) December 21, 2023

Taking a 200mg edible and forgetting my Dad’s name on Christmas pic.twitter.com/xFf9L5u3yR — The Lord of Leisure (@LeisureGod69) December 20, 2023

me to my middle eastern uber driver at 2:30am on a Tuesday pic.twitter.com/ZRBllY698y — bing 🪵 (@BingBongLLC) December 20, 2023

Youth sports coaches giving a nickname to the fattest kid on the team pic.twitter.com/nxs5J1lMGn — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) December 21, 2023

Me trying to diffuse a situation in a bar that my very drunk friend started with a group of large individuals pic.twitter.com/lr7ugHSF7g — Dillon Cheverere (@DCheverere) December 21, 2023

While Golf Twitter turns into a cesspool more often than not, it still remains undefeated when it comes to coming up with clever memes.

Props to Tiger for delivering a laugh during the holiday season. The big cat is only going to tee it up a handful of times a year, so when he presents us with a moment like this we simply have to take full advantage.

Mission accomplished this time around.

Mark Harris