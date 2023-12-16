Charlie Woods Hit Nothing But Nukes Off The Tee At The PNC Championship

Videos by OutKick

Charlie Woods certainly has all the swagger that his father Tiger played with during his illustrious career.

The legendary golfer and his 14-year old son paired up to play in the PNC Championship for the fourth consecutive year. It’s an annual tournament in which professionals get a chance to play with one of their children or grandchildren.

Once again, the Woods pairing highlights a highly competitive field. While everyone knows about the prowess of Tiger, fans got a front-row seat to Charlie’s talents.

On the fifth hole in today’s round, the younger Woods stepped up to the tee for a drive and hit an absolute missile. Like father, like son.

But for a little extra dramatic effect, Charlie gently waived to the ball as it soared through the misty air. What this kid might lack in age and experience, he more than makes up for in confidence.

This drive wasn’t a stroke of beginner’s luck either. It seems like every time he gets to the tee, he nukes the poor ball into the stratosphere.

Just a few holes later, Charlie once again hit the first ball to begin the hole. The distance from the tee to the green was 321 yards, a fairly long distance for a teeneager.

But Charlie once again nuked the ball towards the green, and even a little too far. The ball bounced off the green, and set up a rather difficult shot.

321 yards to the green.



Charlie Woods drives it 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 the green @PNCChampionship 😲 pic.twitter.com/E6Cj8IWCra — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 16, 2023

Fortunately for Charlie, his dad is Tiger Woods. He’s got a knack for hitting the shots us mortals can’t hit.

The Woods pairing finished the tournament ranked tied for eight with a score of 20 under par. Not a bad showing.

But if Charlie keeps improving – and Tiger keeps playing like Tiger – who knows what damage they’ll do next year.