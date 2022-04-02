Tiger Remains In Masters Field Until He Says Otherwise

Just days before Masters week, Tiger Woods remains in the field.

Although it’s hard to imagine Woods retuning to business as usual given the severity of his one-car crash back in February 2021 — which nearly caused him to have his right leg amputated —the New York Post reports Woods is likely to remain until he says he’s not.

As of Friday, Woods was still listed in the official field to play at Augusta National.

OutKick’s Nick Geddes reported last week that Woods will exhaust every effort to tee off at Augusta National on April 7.

Tournament host Tiger Woods speaks after The Genesis Invitational on February 20, 2022, at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

The Masters doesn’t require a Friday afternoon deadline for a qualified participant to committ, so while many waited to hear something definitive from the golfer, Woods didn’t need to announce his intentions.

The 15-time major champion and five-time Masters champion was seen practicing and walking the course at Medalist Golf Club last past weekend, fueling speculation that a return could be near.

The Post reports that Woods appears to have made amazing strides physically in the quiet of his own workouts at home in Florida, and his trip to Augusta for a practice round on Tuesday included seeing how he handled the 18-hole walk.

Check back for updates.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.