Tiger Woods To ‘Exhaust Every Effort’ To Play In 2022 Masters Tournament

With the 2022 Masters rapidly approaching, PGA Tour fans are asking the question: Will Tiger Woods make his return at Augusta National Golf Club?

It’s a fair question, yet one where the answer is still firmly up in the air. The latest report from Golf Channel/NBC reporter Todd Lewis is that Woods will exhaust every effort to tee off at Augusta National on April 7.

This is a critical week for @tigerwoods to see if his body can sustain 72 holes at Augusta National. He will exhaust every effort to play @TheMasters. — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) March 28, 2022

Woods, 46, has yet to say rather he will play or not, but is still listed in the field of competitors on the Masters’ website. Players have until the week of the tournament to decide whether they will play or not. In 2016 and 2017, Woods waited until the final weekend before deciding not to play in the Masters.

Still recovering from his near-fatal crash in February 2021, Woods made enough progress to play alongside his son, Charlie, in the 2021 PNC Championship in December. Team Woods came in second place, finishing two shots behind the father-son duo of John Daly and John Daly II.

Woods was able to use the services of a golf cart, something he won’t have the luxury of if/when he returns to the PGA Tour.

“I was very limited in what I could do there,” Woods said Feb. 16, via Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig. “Being out here on Tour, you get exposed. And that’s the beauty of this sport, you get exposed. There are not carts and you have to work your way around it, you have to be fit enough to be able to do this sport at a high level. You have to practice at a high level to come out here and win and I have not done any of that.”

The 15-time major champion and five-time Masters champion was seen practicing and walking the course at Medalist Golf Club this past weekend, fueling speculation that a return could be near.

Tiger Woods looks pretty good at Medalist, don’t ya think??? pic.twitter.com/Mpjv0XF6xn — Amanda Rose (@AmandaGolf59) March 27, 2022

If Woods doesn’t play, it’ll be the first Masters since 1994 to not feature Woods or Phil Mickelson. Mickelson, 51, removed himself from the field last Monday.

