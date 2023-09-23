Ticket Prices For Today’s Arizona-Stanford Game Are Laughable

Videos by OutKick

In the Bay area today and looking for something to do? Well, search for a few quarters in your sofa and head on over to the Arizona-Stanford showdown!

OK, that’s mean. Not just a few quarters. A few dollars. Have some respect!

Seriously, though — it’s the cheapest thing you’ll do all day in California by a country mile and probably the cheapest college football game in the country today.

Hell, I live by Stetson — a non-scholarship D-1 team — and I promise you their game against the Butler Bulldogs right now costs more.

Anyway, here’s the get-in price for today’s big Pac-12 game out west:

This might be the least expensive thing you can do this weekend in the Bay Area. pic.twitter.com/py5fw7R8x6 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 23, 2023

Stanford is begging fans to come to today’s game

Might be? That HAS to be the cheapest thing, right? I mean, what else are you gonna do in that part of the country for just $4? Lord knows you can’t buy a gallon of gas. No shot you’re getting milk, eggs or even a tin of Copenhagen, either.

Stanford stinks, obviously. The Cardinal are 1-2 and coming off an inexcusable loss to Sacramento State. They also got blown to smithereens by USC a few weeks ago.

Arizona, meanwhile, is 2-1 with huge wins over Northern Arizona and UTEP. Hard to imagine why a high school football game costs more than this big matchup.

Pretty sad state of affairs for Stanford, though. They used to be pretty good every single year back in the glory days of David Shaw, but it is what it is.

Programs go through this every once in a while. They’ll be back. Look out, ACC!

In the meantime, I can’t wait to turn this bad boy on later today. Should be ELECTRIC.