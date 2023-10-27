Thursday Night Football Crew Reacts To Being Carved Into A Pumpkin

Videos by OutKick

The Thursday Night Football crew can officially cross off being inspiration for pumpkin art off their life bingo cards.

During the pregame coverage for the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Charissa Thompson kicked things off with an unorthodox surprise. Thompson thanked artist Eric Jones for carving all members of the TNF broadcast team into a 2,000-pound pumpkin.

Halloween done BIG. A 2,000 POUND pumpkin of our #TNFonPrime crew made its way to set. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/A7e88SpV13 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 26, 2023

If I were carved into a pumpkin, I’d be flattered. However, Richard Sherman and Andrew Whitworth quickly pointed out how each of their likenesses missed the mark in certain ways. It was all in jest, of course, but what can you really expect when your face is carved on a pumpkin?

“(I’ve got) high cheek bones,” Sherman noted

“I have a much better nose than that,” Whitworth said.

Am I the only one who thought of Flynn Ryder after hearing that statement? Please say no, I don’t want to be the only 23-year-old who goes through life consistently thinking about Disney movies.

Ryan Fitzpatrick took a more positive approach to the artistic masterpiece, saying that Jones’ likeness of Tony Gonzalez was incredible.

“How is Tony still beautiful in a pumpkin?,” former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick asked.

“Because you can’t mess up handsome,” Sherman replied.

You gotta love the bros hyping each other up.

And of course, the artist knows who’s paying the bills and was sure to get the Amazon logo on the pumpkin as well.

Both the Bills (4-3) and the Buccaneers (3-3) could use a masterpiece of their own to stop respective losing streaks. Kickoff for Thursday Night Football is at 8:15, and we’ll have more coverage for you as the game unfolds.