In Honor Of ‘National Tight Ends Day,’ Here’s a List Of Three Of The Best Players At The Position

What do George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and T. J. Hockenson all have in common? They’re in a celebratory mood, since their position group is getting some extra love on National Tight Ends Day.

That’s right, the most overlooked skill position group in the game is getting some well-deserved recognition for what they provide their teams. After all, would San Francisco’s run game be as effective if Kittle doesn’t selflessly block for his backs? Would Kansas City’s offense be nearly as potent without Kelce? Successful teams often don’t get by without a legitimately dangerous tight end.

Not only do these stars bring so much to the game itself, most tight ends bring a surprising level of swag and personality to the gridiron. The NFL released a hype video commemorating the day that revealed just that.

Your favorite player's favorite holiday… #NationalTightEndsDay is officially back.



Let's get it 😏 pic.twitter.com/3HTyjYrJ7K — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023

Today’s era of the NFL might actually be the golden era for the position group. In addition to the three players at the beginning, stars like Kyle Pitts, Dallas Goedert, Pat Freiermuth, and Sam LaPorta serve as top-tier weapons for their respective offenses.

But being top-tier at this point in time doesn’t make you an all-time great. There are a host of other players in the game’s history that far outshine most of today’s players.

As such, I will give you my list of who I believe are the best I’ve seen play the position.

I welcome and hope you will share your thoughts about my list at john.simmons@outkick.com. Some players will get snubbed, but this is an exclusive list that will welcome only the best of the best.

So without further ado, here is my list.

Number 3: Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

Travis Kelce (with ball) could become the best TE ever if he keeps playing the way he has. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Kelce wasn’t as physically imposing as some of the other all-time greats at this position, like Antonio Gates. But you can’t possibly ignore his insane numbers, which are even more impressive given how quickly he’s amassed them.

Coming into today’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kelce has 10,690 receiving yards, the fourth most ever. The three men who have more yards than him – Gates, Jason Witten, and Tony Gonzalez – have all played at least 87 more games than him. He’s also number six in receiving touchdowns (with 72), and fourth most in receptions (850).

And just because he’s built differently doesn’t make him a softy either This guy is a tough-nosed competitor with an incredible drive to win.

If he can stay healthy for another 3-4 years, he could easily climb to the top of many statistical categories. But for right now, Kelce sits in the shadow of two other greats, one of whom he played against.

Number 2: Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Whether in the regular season or playoffs, Rob Gronkowski (87) consitently got the best of defenses. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Few players in NFL history have encapsulated the word “dominant” as well as Gronkowski. Standing at 6’ 6” and weighing 265, few tacklers could quickly bring “Gronk” down once he got the ball in his hands. He was Tom Brady’s trusted weapon in both cities he played for and intimidated defenses on a weekly basis.

He retired with 9,286 receiving yards (6th most), 621 receptions (10th most), 92 receiving touchdowns (3rd most). Due to a host of injuries, he didn’t even crack the top 10 in most games played (he appeared in 143), yet still amassed those numbers. Oh, and he also won four Super Bowls, so that helps his status.

A healthy Gronk was nearly impossible to stop. But there is still one man who was better than him, one who claims the title of the best tight end of all time.

Number 1: Tony Gonzalez (Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons)

Thanks to his legendary production, Tony Gonzalez (with ball) gets the nod as the best tight end ever. (Photo by Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The second Chief to make the list, Gonzalez had the option for a life outside of football. He played basketball for three seasons at the University of California, helping his squad reach the Sweet 16 in 1997. However, he chose to pursue a full-time career in football, and that worked out quite nicely.

Gonzalez ranks in the top two in every important category for tight ends: games played (270, 2nd most) receiving yards (15,127, most), receptions (1,325, most),and receiving touchdowns (111, 2nd most). In terms of production and consistency, you couldn’t have asked for anything better, especially considering he did it for 17 years.

He revitalized the position, becoming a bonafide star starting in his rookie year. From the start of his career, he highlighted how a weapon in that position could change the game.

Gonzalez was also the king of primetime intros. Whenever he got the chance, the tight end would find a way to humorously introduce himself.

These are my top three, but its by no means the only valid opinion. Did I make the right list? Who did I leave out? Send me an email, I’d love to talk about anything football with you guys.

In the meantime, enjoy today’s batch of talent at the most underrated skill position in the game. Happy National Tight Ends Day!