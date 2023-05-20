Thug Goes On Violent Rampage At Chipotle After Failing To Steal Tacos

Videos by OutKick

A man went on an absolutely violent rampage at a Washington DC Chipotle on Friday after his attempt to steal some tacos went awry.

In security footage that’ll leave your jaw on the floor and your heart in your throat, a wannabe criminal is seen hurling anything and everything at a heroic Chipotle worker after she thwarted his plan to steal a pair of tacos.

Viewer discretion is advised!

All hell breaks loose at Washington DC Chipotle

Holy hell! What a day at the DC Chipotle. Now, to be fair, OutKick’s David Hookstead says living in DC is essentially like living in war-torn Afghanistan, so I’d imagine these things are commonplace in that liberal hellhole.

Still, it’s a sight to see unfold from the big, beautiful, safe state of Florida.

And by the way — how great is this reporter? Guy gets it. He’d be PERFECT here at OutKick. He breaks this all down the Zapruder films, and I enjoyed every second of it.

Let’s talk about this thug — who’s still on the loose, by the way (head on a swivel, Hook!). What a terrible plan. You wanna steal some $4 tacos? Go ahead, but at least practice a little bit ahead of time.

This was clearly not thought out at all, and it comes back to bite this criminal in the ass.

He’s simply too slow out of the gate, and then he throws a violent tantrum when he sees the heroic worker toss his tacos in the trash.

Not on her watch, pal. Sounds like this ain’t the first crazy lunatic she’s dealt with, either. Might be her last, though.

Word to the wise, DC thugs — pick out another Chipotle location to rob. Rhonda here is too damn quick on the trigger for you.