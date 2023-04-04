Lack Of Cheese At Chipotle Nearly Sparks Shooting

Videos by OutKick

A lack of cheese at an Ohio Chipotle restaurant nearly led to bullets flying through the air.

A pair of customers at a Columbus, Ohio location on March 28 allegedly cornered an employee over a lack of cheese and all hell broke loose when a second employee came to the person’s aid, according to Cleveland.com and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

One of the suspects, who appeared to be male, pulled out a gun as the second suspect, a woman, told him to “shoot them.” Witnesses believe the trigger was pulled but the gun failed to function.

Lack of cheese nearly sparked a shooting at an Ohio Chipotle location. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Before leaving, the criminals trashed the store and stole someone’s phone. Chipotle never gave the two criminals extra cheese.

You can watch a video of the incident from Central Ohio Crime Stoppers below.

Criminals ready to shoot over Chipotle cheese.

In case you didn’t already know, there are some incredibly stupid people walking the streets. Society is full of morons.

Imagine attempting to shoot someone over not getting enough cheese. You see the judge and before they hit you with a 40 year sentence, you have to explain how a tiny amount of cheese just cost you the next four decades.

Yet, that’s what these two absolute morons were ready to do. Thank goodness the weapon allegedly malfunctioned.

Criminals nearly shoot over lack of cheese at an Ohio Chipotle location. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jL08LuQGY10)

Everyone has a bad dining experience from time to time. The food might not be hot enough, the beer might not be cold or the quality may be lacking.

However, normal people with functioning brains don’t reach to the waistband for a deadly weapon. That’s what someone with a death wish does because you’ll eventually pull a gun on the wrong person, and we all know how that story ends.

Cheese nearly leads to shooting at a Chipotle. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

So far, police haven’t found these bozos. When they do, they might learn the hard way that government cheese in prison isn’t tasty!