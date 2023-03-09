Threesome Ends With Two Out Of Three Participants In Jail

Videos by OutKick

A threesome in Florida took a violent turn earlier this week when an argument in bed turned physical. Two out of the three participants in the threesome, and in the fight that followed, ended up behind bars.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, an argument in bed between a South Florida couple and a woman the two were having a “romantic interlude” with ended in violence. The couple is accused hitting the woman during the heated disagreement.

Florida couple arrested after threesome gone wrong (Image Credit: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

The physical altercation was followed by a cinder block being thrown through the victim’s car window by the male suspect. Steven Lopez and Angela Viviana Velez Vazquez, of Marathon, Florida, were arrested following the incident with an unnamed 29-year-old woman.

It’s unclear what started the argument. According to police, there were no serious injuries as a result of the altercation. Both Lopez and Velez Vasquez were charged with crimes.

Lopez was hit with a felony charge of “throwing a deadly missile.” Apparently anything, including a cinder block can be considered a missile. Velez Vazquez was charged with battery.

So you want to have a threesome? It seems like a good idea on paper. Then you head over to the couple’s house and find out they’re completely off the rails.

A fight breaks out in their bed and now you have to find a way to get out of there in one piece. They get in a couple of shots as you make your escape and once you make it outside you think that you’re home free.

Not The Couple You Want To Attempt A Threesome With

Then, out of nowhere, a missile is launched at your car. Now you have a broken window situation on your hands on top of the threesome gone south. All of this because you thought it was a good idea to have a threesome.

On the other side of this is the couple. The whole bedroom beat down followed by the cinder block through the window is a tell. These two have been here before.

It would be shocking to find out that this was their first run-in with the law. The destruction of property following the battery is a professional move.

It’s often been said, but it bears repeating. A couple that beats up their threesome partner together, stays together.