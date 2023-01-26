Pamela Anderson Shares A Jack Nicholson Playboy Mansion Threesome Memory

Pamela Anderson has stories to share in her new memoir and one of those stories is about the time she witnessed Jack Nicholson engaging in a threesome at the Playboy mansion.

Uh, wouldn’t it be bigger news if Pam Anderson never saw Jack Nicholson having a threesome at the Playboy mansion?

In her upcoming book, “Love, Pamela,” the former Playmate who has one of the most famous sex tapes in the history of sex tapes, claims she caught Nicholson working his magic on “two beautiful women” in a mansion bathroom.

OK, you have my attention. Go on.

In her new memoir, Pamela Anderson, 55, shares a memory of the time she walked into a Playboy Mansion bathroom where Jack Nicholson was having a threesome. / Getty Images

“They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss,” Pamela writes. “Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection. I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, ‘Thanks, dear.’”

And that’s exactly how I pictured a Friday (or Tuesday) night at the Playboy Mansion during the golden days when people threw ragers and made out in bathrooms.

If this was supposed to be some sort of gotcha towards Jack by Pam’s book publisher HarperCollins, it’s one of the worst attempts at grabbing headlines in the history of salacious Playboy memories. We’re talking about a hornball who, in a 2015 Vanity Fair piece, was suspected of possibly having a tunnel from his house to the Mansion.

Pamela Anderson’s new book, “Love Pamela” is set to be released on January 31.

A Playboy staffer claimed, while going through the brand’s photo archive, that there were Polaroids from 1977 showing a “large excavation project” at Hef’s house. The claim by one Playboy staffer was that Hef built tunnels connecting celebrity homes in the Holmby Hills neighborhood to his adult playground.

Warren Beatty allegedly owned one of the houses that has a secret Playboy Mansion tunnel. Nicholson, Kirk Douglas and James Caan were also on the list of homeowners.

Pamela Anderson better come with more goods than Nicholson having a bathroom threeway to sell this book of hers. This guy did more than that if he had a secret tunnel from his house.

The other big news to leak out of Pam’s book is the claim that Tim Allen once flashed her while filming “Home Improvement.”

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” Anderson remembers.

“He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,” she writes in her book.

Anderson claims in a new Variety interview that she’s not trying to tell people what to think of Allen. She’s just sharing stories in the new book.

“Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions. Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world,” she said in an email to Variety writer Tatiana Siegel.

As for how life unfolded after all those wild years, Anderson put a bow on that era during an interview this week with Howard Stern.

“It was more good times than bad, and I wouldn’t do it any other way,” she told Stern. “It was just this wild, wild ride and I made it home in one piece. I came back to the place I grew up in. I bought the house of my grandmother and I’m living in it and looking at my life from the same place my feet touched the ground when I was a baby … I look at it all like a movie.”