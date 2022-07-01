Threesome Caused Massive 60-Person Carnival Cruise Fight, Witness Reports

Loose lips sink ships and threesomes lead to 60-person mega-brawls at 5:20 a.m. aboard Carnival Cruise Line.

You already knew there was a massive nightclub fight this week on a NYC-bound cruise ship because we already told you about it. Now comes news via Fox News Digital team member Theresa James who was on the ship and reports that the fight erupted after significant others accused their partners of entering into a threesome at some point during the trip.

James says she could see the fisticuffs and bottle-throwing from her room that ultimately led to one woman being cut as the craziness erupted into an all-out brawl.

Let’s go to the footage:

last nights festivities on my carnival cruise 🥳🛳 pic.twitter.com/uehhfmCfaC — naim (@nyeem0) June 28, 2022

James further reports that the fight spilled out into the casino and eventually took the fight from the fifth floor of the ship down to the first level where the Carnival security team tried its best to stop the madness before calling on the Coast Guard to get these maniacs under control.

“It was the last night so i guess they wanted to go out with a bang,” one Carnival customer wrote about the incident.

Let this be a lesson to all the swingers thinking of booking an eight-day trip to see how much side-action one can get on a trip to the Caribbean. One minute you’re hooking up. The next minute you’re dodging glass bottles and punches in the middle of the ocean.

Use your brain, swingers.