Three Teams Named As Top Destinations For Ex-Saints Coach Sean Payton: Report

Sean Payton’s one-year hiatus from coaching football and joining the FOX broadcast booth already has fans wondering where the former New Orleans Saints head coach will go next.

According to Barry Jackson at The Miami Herald, three teams are atop the list of potential landing spots for Payton, should he (likely) return in 2023. The three names noted were the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.

As for Payton’s preference in his new home, Jackson writes, “The associate said warm weather, a roster good enough to compete and most importantly, control over personnel decisions. Having a good quarterback would be helpful but that isn’t the No. 1 or No. 2 factor, the associate insisted.”

Report: Former #Saints HC Sean Payton is expected to return to coaching in 2023, per source. Teams such as the #Dolphins, #Chargers, and #Cowboys are teams he’s been linked to. #NFL #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/IzOWi51t9j — NFL Wire (@nflwire412) July 13, 2022

According to OutKick NFL Writer Armando Salguero, Payton developed an interest in Miami after watching the organization’s brain trust bend backward in luring the coach, even entertaining a pairing with Tom Brady if Payton joined the team.

“It gets more interesting because Payton was apparently intrigued enough that he talked to some prospective assistants he could hire to be on his staff in Miami, if he decided to go that direction,” Salguero noted.

Despite Miami’s persistence to land Payton after firing Brian Flores, the future appears to now be set after former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel signed on as head coach. And dropping a young talent such as McDaniel after one season would not be ideal.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley’s rookie campaign in 2021 ended with a modest 9-8 finish. After leading the Los Angeles Rams’ defense to the top of the defensive charts in 2020, Staley was brought on to the Chargers with hopes of getting their defense on track, and allow for Bolts quarterback Justin Herbert to heat up.

Should the Chargers find their offensive centerpiece not clicking with Staley in the coach’s sophomore season, the door could open up for Payton to step in.

One of the strongest suitors in the hunt for Payton are the Dallas Cowboys, whose tumultuous run under Mike McCarthy’s two seasons as coach puts the team in a spot where Payton could be seen as a needed upgrade.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela