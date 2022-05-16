FOX Signs Former Saints Coach Sean Payton As Analyst For 2022-23

FOX has reportedly landed former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton as an NFL analyst for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

As reported by Sports Illustrated, the network hopes to slot in Payton for studio work as a substitute for Jimmie Johnson on the NFL Sunday program.

FOX’s signing should temporarily put any expectations for Payton to return to the NFL on hold. Rumors circulated of Payton potentially joining the Dallas Cowboys or Miami Dolphins after leaving New Orleans.

The 58-year-old Payton announced his leave from coaching following the Saints’ 9-8 season in 2021. He coached the team for 16 seasons and led them to a Super Bowl win in 2009.

This past season marked the team’s first regular-season run without Drew Brees since he joined the team in 2006. New Orleans’ QB room was left in freefall without the legend under center.

Will FOX attempt to reunite the quarterback-coaching duo in the broadcasting booth?

Only time will tell.

On Sunday, NBC announced that they were cutting ties with Brees as a studio and game analyst after only one season.

The QB announced that “all options” were on the table, nodding at a potential return to the NFL at the crisp age of 43.

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela