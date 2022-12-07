Three Slain University Of Virginia Football Players Awarded With Posthumous Degrees

Three University of Virginia football players that were tragically shot and killed while returning from a field trip last month were honored with posthumous degrees.

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry’s families received the printed degrees on their behalf.

Three University of Virginia football players that were killed received posthumous degrees from the university. (Matt Riley, University Athletics)

SUSPECTED VIRGINIA GUNMAN IS FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES

In a statement, Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams discussed the school’s decision after meeting with Davis’ family last month. “It became obvious why earning his degree from the University of Virginia was so important to him,” Williams said. “He worked extremely hard for it.”

Davis had majored in African American and African Studies. Perry majored in Studio Art and African American and African studies, while Chandler majored in American Studies.

All three students were shot and killed while on a bus returning from a field trip to the Charlottesville campus. Two other students were injured but are expected to make a full recovery.

Last year, Davis made this social media video where he talked about his decision to attend and play football at UVA. Davis said in part: “At Virginia…it’s way bigger than football.”

Following the tragedy, Virginia cancelled the team’s two remaining football games. They ended the year with a 3-7 record.

The suspected gunman is a former football player, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. He was also a student at the school and has been taken into policy custody. As OutKick has previously detailed, Jones Jr. is facing a number of charges including three counts of second-degree murder.