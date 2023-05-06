Three Jeopardy Contestants Didn’t Know Who Betty White Was And I’m Sorry But They Need To Go

Videos by OutKick

I’m not a big Jeopardy guy.

Why?

Well, mainly because I’m lucky if I know realistically 5 answers throughout an entire 30-minute episode. So why would I want to put myself through that? Let me just be good at what I’m good at… which is everything else. (He said in a humble fashion)

But last night’s pathetic performance by three contestants was the final straw as to why I can no longer tolerate this show. Because they disparaged the queen herself. The greatest woman to have ever graced this planet… Betty White.

they really said rue and bea instead of betty white.. #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/cAEdBhJmGZ — fwd: noelle 🩵 8 | 56 (@noellewes123) May 5, 2023

THE GOLDEN GIRLS AIRED FROM 1985-1992

When given the clue “In 1986, she won an Emmy Award for playing Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls,” the three contestants answered in the most abysmal way possible.

The first guy goes “Who is McClanahan?” Apparently not knowing that her first name is Rue. And oh yeah, NOT the answer.

Then the second guy goes “Who is Bea Arthur?” No, genius. ROSE FROM THE GOLDEN GIRLS WAS NOT PLAYED BY BEA ARTHUR.

Then, to make things even worst… the third constant didn’t even guess! Just stared blankly at the viewers at home. You have got to be kidding me!

Betty White as Rose on a dream version of @Jeopardy is full of spectacular moments pic.twitter.com/qYWA9HFZPh — Cocaine Blanche (@GoldenObsession) January 2, 2022

And therein is the problem.

You have these so-called Jeopardy geniuses that are supposed to know everything – and they do when it comes to math and science and probably poetic literature and all that… but common sense? Pop culture? Things on a day-to-day basis… ya know, like Betty fricken White was a part of the Golden Girls? Nope – too much to ask!

Not only is Betty White synonymous with The Golden Girls, but she’s also Betty White! She’s like our Fairy Godmother. The coolest person ever. Never did anything wrong, was just chillin and being awesome until her death in 2021 at the age of 99!

Now excuse me while I throw on The Proposal – which White also starred in with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. A solid Saturday afternoon flick!

(By the way did you know Alex Trebek actually WANTED Betty White to replace him as the host of Jeopardy?!)