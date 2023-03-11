This Strike Three Call Was So Bad The Opposing Catcher Had To Restrain The Batter From Destroying The Umpire

Videos by OutKick

You know what’s a bad idea? Arguing balls and strikes down four in the ninth inning with two outs. Unfortunately, one college baseball batter learned that the hard way Friday night.

Sometimes, the kiddos have to walk before they can run.

And while this may well be the worst Strike 3 call I’ve ever seen in the history of baseball, I can’t say this cat didn’t have it coming.

This has to be the worst strike three call in the history of the world. pic.twitter.com/I2EG4Pkcf0 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 11, 2023

Umpire in college baseball game ready to head home

Unreal call right here. What a move by this ump, and he’s 100% right.

Looks, it’s never a great idea to argue balls and strikes nowadays, but especially not here.

Here’s a spoiler alert for all you new to baseball: When the game is out of hand and you’re down to the final out, umpires are just looking for a reason to get the hell out of there and hit up Chick-Fil-A on the way home.

Trust me, the second this inning got to two outs, this home plate ump widened his zone by two feet each way.

Also … the Strike 2 call wasn’t that bad, either. Let’s be honest. We’ve all seen way, way worse. Admittedly, I don’t know what the zone was like the first eight innings, so perhaps this umpire was just awful all night and this batter had enough of it?

If that’s the case, fine. I’ve been there before. You’re down to your last few strikes and running out of time to show him up, so you take your last chance. No problem with that.

But don’t come back and go nuts on the next pitch when he rings you up on a ball seven feet outside the plate. Eye for an eye, young buck. You’ll learn.

All that being said, this is still the funniest Strike 3 I think I’ve ever seen. Wild.

It’s so bad the catcher has to restrain the batter! Don’t know that I’ve ever seen that before, either.