This Greg Gumbel TD Call Is So Bad It Immediately Goes Into The Hall Of Fame

Veteran play-by-play man Greg Gumbel checked out of the NFL season a few hours before it actually ended on Sunday.

Gumbel, 76, had the unfortunate assignment of calling the Browns-Steelers game in the 1 p.m. window – a matchup that featured some playoff ramifications, but also two pretty ‘meh’ teams.

And, of course, Deshaun Watson, who has been laughably bad since returning to the league.

So bad, in fact, it appeared Gumbel was actually pining for the days of Jacoby Brissett during the first half of Sunday’s game.

Greg Gumbel's TD call left a lot to be desired here pic.twitter.com/DXp6RgYkna — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2023

Greg Gumbel confuses Deshaun Watson for Jacoby Brissett during awful touchdown call

My God. What in the world happened there? Greg Gumbel is a first ballot Hall of Famer and this is legit one of the worst calls I’ve ever heard in any sport.

Right off the bat he calls Deshaun Watson “Brissett” even though Watson’s been back under center for well over a month now. Pretty big story, too. Didn’t exactly slip through the cracks.

Gumbel’s color guy even says “Deshaun Watson” literally right before the snap!

“Brissett still with the ball, now throws, inside the … 5 … to the end zone … ………. ……… …….. Njoku with ……. …… ….. …… *laughs* …. that’s Deshaun Watson, there he is.”

We didn’t get Greg Gumbel’s best Sunday. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

That’s it. That’s Greg Gumbel’s entire touchdown call. And don’t come at with me the, “he never stepped over the goal line” excuse, Greg. We’ve seen that exact touchdown no less than 250,000 times over our lives. It’s not a rare score.

It’s clear as day Njoku scores pretty immediately. You know it, and I know it.

Anyway, is this the worst call ever? Probably not. I’m sure there are plenty of ’em out there that I’m forgetting right now. Feel free to remind me below.

But this one certainly has a case!