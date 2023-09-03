This Ain’t It: CBS Uses Classic SEC Intro Music To Lead Into Rutgers-Northwestern

Videos by OutKick

It’s music to our ears. Literally.

For years, nothing could get a college football fan pumped for a Saturday Down South quite like that iconic SEC on CBS theme song. So imagine our horror when our hallowed tune wafts through the TV speakers before a Big Ten matchup. On a Sunday.

CBS using this sacred music for Rutgers v. Northwestern is a crime against humanity pic.twitter.com/JNT2mWjGcM — Paul In The Heights (@HeightsTiger) September 3, 2023

Between this and the new College GameDay theme song, is nothing sacred anymore?!

In 2019, CBS declined to renew its rights to SEC football. That package will ultimately go to ESPN beginning in 2024. Instead, CBS reached a deal to televise Big Ten games — hence the transferring of the theme music.

Granted, Rutgers-Northwestern isn’t the first time CBS has used the song in a non-SEC matchup. And they warned us it was coming more than a year ago. But that doesn’t make it sting any less.

It just feels gross. Like proposing to your new girlfriend with your ex-wife’s ring.

The song is synonymous with the SEC — a Pavlovian signal that lures southerners to their TVs with a cold beers and full hearts every fall Saturday.

And as a Tennessee alumna, I know I’m a conference snob. But the Big Ten simply isn’t worthy of our sacred tune. I mean, Rutgers and Northwestern?

So kudos to whoever made this better, more suitable highlight reel featuring our friends up north.

I know I’m not alone in my disdain for this.

So let’s head to X (formerly known as Twitter) for a quick pulse check.

“The Big 10 on CBS” just sounds wrong. Especially with the SEC music behind it … — Scott Hamilton (@ScottH4456) September 2, 2023

This is like when Coca-Cola Classic tried to relaunch as New Coke. https://t.co/hhSAyn8Ld8 — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) August 19, 2022

kids in the future will never get to experience the amazing feeling of the SEC on CBS music before one heck of a football game😞 — Eli (@eb_WDE) August 28, 2023

I think I’m gonna be sick https://t.co/HlU4o2JOd4 — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) August 18, 2022

Big 10 on CBS at 3:30 with THAT music feels blasphemous. RIP SEC on CBS. — Los Waves (@Los_Waves) September 2, 2023

As a SEC fan, the CBS music on Big 10 broadcast feels like pineapple on pizza. — Steven Nash (@HowNASHty) September 2, 2023

The SEC on CBS theme song being used for the Big 10 pic.twitter.com/g4hDUKeEPX — Billy Bags (@GatorTweets) August 19, 2022

Is it realistic or even fair for me to expect CBS to ditch its epic theme song just because it switched conferences? No. Am I going to boycott the network and all of its games in protest? Also no.

So like the rest of my SEC friends, I’m going to sit here and take it.

But I’m not gonna like it.