Third Woman Alleges Trevor Bauer Choked Her Unconscious During Sex

A third woman has come forward against Los Angeles Dodgers Trevor Bauer, accusing him of choking her unconscious and slapping her during sex without her consent, per multiple reports, including TMZ.

The latest allegations came just several hours after Major League Baseball suspended Bauer for two years for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. The woman who came forward Friday said she spoke with league investigators during the probe into Bauer, which last nearly a year.

The latest incident occurred in 2013 and 2014, the woman said, claiming she met Bauer on a dating app while he was still playing in the minors.

“The woman makes it clear the sex during their relationship was always consensual — but claims during intercourse, ‘things happened outside of my consent,'” per the Washington Post via TMZ The woman did admit to agreeing to being choked during intercourse “to a certain point.” She added that on a dozen occasions, Bauer choked her until she passed out. Once, she said, she awoke to find Bauer had been penetrating her anally, again indicating it was something she was against. “The woman says she actually has video of at least one of the alleged choking incidents … ’cause Bauer allegedly recorded their sexual encounters with a GoPro camera either mounted on a tripod or strapped to his head,” TMZ wrote.

The latest allegations are similar in nature to those made by Bauer’s other two accusers. As relayed by our Nick Geddes earlier, “Bauer, 31, has vehemently denied the accusations and has not been charged criminally in the LA County District Attorney’s Office review of the case. MLB released a short statement, but didn’t provide any potential new details that it found in its investigation.”