There’s A College Football Game In Buffalo Today But Evidently Nobody Knew About It

Videos by OutKick

It’s a college football Saturday and fans across this great country are FIRED up for a full day of action. Unless you root for Liberty or Buffalo. Those fans — if they exist — could not care less about today’s showdown in Buffalo.

I know — we do these stories a lot. Some are low-hanging fruit. I’m stunned we haven’t done our monthly “look at the crowd at the Miami game today” story yet.

But this one right here may be my favorite one of all time. Oh, you think you can just put a college football game on the field and pack a stadium? Think again. It ain’t that easy!

Look at the crowd for today's Liberty-Buffalo game 😳



(via @EastBreese) pic.twitter.com/ytSx7V8xJy — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 16, 2023

Whoaaaaaaa nellie!

I mean, that’s just majestic. Talk about not giving a crap about college football.

Now, to be fair, Buffalo is 0-2. I’m also not sure how much people in Amherst, New York care about college football.

I lived in Boston for four years, and the Northeast just doesn’t care about anything except the NFL, MLB and hockey. That’s it.

Still, that’s quite the scene. Do you just shut down the program at that point? Throw in the towel and give up? What are they gonna make? $50 in concession sales today, MAYBE?

Liberty is also up 24-14 at the half, so I guess the diehard Buffalo fans aren’t missing much.

Don’t know what else you do in Amherst on a Saturday in September besides watch college football, but evidently there are options.

Go Bulls!