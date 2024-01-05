‘The Woman In The Wall’ Trailer Will Stop You From Sleeping, Promises Dark Mystery

Videos by OutKick

“The Woman in the Wall” might be a monster hit for Showtime.

Everyone who reads OutKick knows I’m a big fan of dark and engaging content. I’ll argue to the death the first season of “True Detective” is the greatest season of TV ever made, and I’m wildly pumped for a new season in less than two weeks.

Why? Because dark shows get the blood pumping, the heart racing and takes the mind on unexpected journeys. I love dark mysteries so much that I even gave the woke disaster that was “A Murder at the End of the World” a shot. Don’t watch it. It’s a trash show, but it appears Showtime’s “The Woman in the Wall” might not follow the same path.

Ruth Wilson as Lorna Brady in “The Woman in the Wall.” (Photo Credit: Chris Barr/SHOWTIME)

“The Woman in the Wall” has serious potential.

Showtime describes the plot of series as follows:

A new six-episode thriller that centers on Lorna Brady (Ruth Wilson), a woman from the small, fictional Irish town of Kilkinure, who wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house. Chillingly, Lorna has no idea who the dead woman is or if she, herself, might be responsible for the apparent murder. That’s because Lorna has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking ever since she was ripped from her life at the age of 15 and incarcerated in The Kilkinure Convent, a (fictional) home to one of Ireland’s infamous Magdalene Laundries for women. There, Lorna gave birth to her daughter Agnes, who cruelly was taken from her and whose fate Lorna never has known. Detective Colman Akande (Daryl McCormack) is now also on Lorna’s tail for a crime seemingly unrelated to the body she has discovered in her house. His scathing wit hides a quiet sadness, and when he meets Lorna, he finds himself forced to confront his own haunting secrets. As Colman searches for a murderer and Lorna searches for her daughter, their paths collide in ways they never could have anticipated.

You can fire up the trailer below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Showtime’s new series looks like it has a lot of potential.

I can only speak for myself, but “The Woman in the Wall” definitely looks like it will take viewers for one hell of a trip.

A woman gives birth to a child who is snatched away from by a mysterious person and decades later a mystery unravels?

Say no more. Take the money out of my wallet right now. I’m sold. Sounds like it’s right up my alley, and odds are high the same is true for you if you’re also reading this.

“The Woman in the Wall” premieres January 19th on Showtime. The trailer paints a very dark picture of what’s coming. (Photo Credit: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

The series premieres January 19th, and that means fans can catch the fourth season of “True Detective” followed by “The Woman in the Wall” Friday. That’s a hell of a week for people who enjoy sinister and dark productions. Let’s roll!