‘A Murder At The End Of The World’ Flames Out After So Much Potential | REVIEW

Videos by OutKick

“A Murder at the End of the World” is one of the most disappointing shows I’ve seen in a very long time.

The FX/Hulu series was hyped up in a major way ahead of its release, and I’ll be the first to admit that it looked awesome.

The plot revolved around a young sleuth invited by a billionaire named Andy (Clive Owen) to an isolated retreat where nothing is as it seems. How could I not be pumped? It sounded like it was made specifically for me.

I started crushing episodes as soon as it dropped, and I’ll be the first to admit that “A Murder at the End of the World” got off to a very hot start.

Viewers were captivated watching Darby (Emma Corrin) hunt down the truth behind mysterious loner (or so we’re to believe) Bill died at the retreat. Soon, people start dying off and the audience takes a deep dive into Darby’s old connections with Bill.

The show started so hot, and was loaded with potential. It certainly appeared like FX had another monster hit on its hands.

“A Murder at the End of the World” is incredibly disappointing.

However, everything collapsed in the finale. Without spoiling too much, the entire series boils down to artificial intelligence and how it mirrors the worst parts of society. It’s not that AI is bad, it’s that humans are awful and thus, AI takes a similar form.

There is a lot of woke nonsense being preached in the finale that wasn’t necessary, wanted and completely out of left field.

FX had a great mystery that was captivating, engaging and fun, but that apparently couldn’t last forever. Instead of giving viewers who stuck with the show an awesome ending, fans were treated to a lecture about how we’re all apparently awful and AI isn’t to blame.

It was downright bizarre. “A Murder at the End of the World” is a true masterclass in how to have an awesome plot and show, and then proceed to destroy it for the hell of it.

The worst part is this isn’t in character at all for FX. It’s the network that brought fans “Justified,” “The Shield,” “Always Sunny,” “The Shield” and other hits. It has a long and storied history of bringing fans outstanding content that focuses on being entertaining above all else.

“A Murder at the End of the World” turned into a woke mess. (Credit: FX)

“A Murder at the End of the World” could have done the same, but ultimately chose a different path. Don’t waste your time. It’s a damn shame, but it’s true. The show is a massive disappointment that turned into a woke disaster. Let me know your thoughts if you’ve seen it at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.