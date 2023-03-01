The Wokes Are (Still) Mad At A Marilyn Monroe Statue

Videos by OutKick

First, they came for the Civil War statues, including Abraham Lincoln works, and now they’re going after Marilyn Monroe.

If you thought erecting a George Floyd statue and taking down a Thomas Jefferson statue was the end of the craziness, you need to hear about the battle taking place in Palm Springs, California where the maniacs are going after a 26-foot statue of the movie star.

In February, California’s 4th District Court of Appeals overturned a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought before the court by the Committee to Relocate Marilyn, which is fighting for the removal of the “Forever Marilyn” that stands in front of the Palm Springs Art Museum.

The 26-foot, 34,000-pound Marilyn Monroe statue that’s been a controversy in Palm Springs for years. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

At a 2021 protest, the Women’s March Foundation chanted that the 34,000-pound statue was misogynistic and exploitative. The Committee to Relocate Marilyn claims it’s mad at the placement of Marilyn because it blocks a museum road.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the art museum’s executive director at the time, Louis Grachos, was definitely triggered over Marilyn’s underwear.

“What message does that send to our young people, our visitors and community to present a statue that objectifies women, is sexually charged and disrespectful?” Grachos asked.

Sexually charged? Maybe if you’re 75 and jacked up on Cialis.

In 2021, the #MeToo movement came to Palm Springs. / News Channel 3

This guy was mad at the Marilyn Monroe statue in 2021 at a rally in Palm Springs. / News Channel 3

Emiliana Guereca of the Women’s March Foundation was furious over the statue during the 2021 protest.

“When you exit the museum, the statue is designed to look at her crotch and look at her buttocks and take photos. And that is no longer acceptable,” she told the Desert Sun.

“It may have been acceptable in the 1950s, but we are in 2021 fighting the same thing and women are saying enough is enough.”

Think of all the things to be mad about in California these days and this is the one that (still) has the wokes fake enraged.

There are clear-as-day open-air fentanyl drug dens everywhere in San Francisco and Los Angeles and a 26-foot statue is still on the brain. The homeless have literally taken over electric vehicle charging stations and yet these wokes want Marilyn Monroe’s head in Palm Springs. The air quality remains a problem.

Will they stop with the Marily statue?