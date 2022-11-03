Host On The View Calls White Women ‘Roaches’ For Voting Republican

Sunny Hostin from “The View” took a moment Thursday to condemn white women. She likened those born both female and caucasian to invasive pests.

Hostin has a particular issue with white women who plan to vote Republican in the 2022 midterm elections.

“What’s also surprising to me is the abortion issue. I read a poll just yesterday that white, Republican, suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid, right?”

Sunny Hostin on The View: "I read a poll just yesterday that white Republican suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid."



REMINDER: The left hates you.

pic.twitter.com/ua0i15tgCo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 3, 2022

White women are like roaches, huh? Roaches voting for Raid, to be exact.

The only remaining question is whether Hostin considers white conservative women as bad as white men, another species of which she disapproves.

ABC “News,” or any media company for that matter, would have fired Hostin before the start of the next segment had she compared any other race to cockroaches. But because she singled out white women, nothing will happen.

ABC “News” allows racism so long as it’s aimed toward white people. “The View” fights perceived racism with blatant racism. It’s called being anti-racist or something.

Sonny Hostin calls white women “roaches.”

Hostin doubled down on her attack:

“White, Republican, suburban women are voting against their own healthcare. I have not really recently evolved on the issue. I’m Catholic, that’s my faith. I believe that abortion is wrong for me. There’s a separation between a government and church, and I do not have the right to tell someone else [what to do]. However, they are voting against their own self-interest.”

Against their own self-interest, huh? According to Hostin, inflation, gas prices, the home market, the border, and rampant crime are not in the interest of white women.

Those issues must pale in comparison to the ability to have an abortion in all 50 states, says Hostin.

Somehow, her racist rant wasn’t even the most unhinged segment on television over the past 24 hours. Wednesday night, MSNBC “presidential historian” Michael Beschloss warned that if the GOP takes control of the House and Senate that “children will be arrested and conceivably killed.”

He added that a Red Wave would end democracy and dismantle the free press:

A wackjob "historian" at MSNBC says if you vote for Republicans your kids will be "arrested" and "murdered "and the press "won't be free" to report it.



Watch this loon in action:https://t.co/cUGtgnNADk — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) November 3, 2022

As we said earlier, left-wing talk programs are not handling the likelihood of GOP victories with much sanity or stability. Averages at RealClearPolitics project Republicans to take both the House and the Senate.

Liberal elites already lost control of Twitter last week — to which they are not responding well. So, it’s no wonder that shallow pundits like Sunny Hostin and the MSNBC nutjob have resorted to racism and accusations of a ploy to murder children. They fear they could lose Twitter, the House, and the Senate all in a month’s time.

Even with Don Lemon’s new morning show, “The View” remains the least intelligent show on television.