‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Whines About Living In Florida, Doesn’t Plan To Move

Ana Navarro is miserable in her luxurious Miami mansion.

Actually, that part she’s fine with. It’s the rest of Florida that’s got to go!

“The View” co-host says Governor Ron DeSantis has turned the state into a hellscape fueled by “insanity” and “manic paranoia.”

And despite the fact that he won re-election by a whopping 20 points in November, everyone obviously hates his policies.

“They are banning absolutely everything that isn’t the kitchen sink,” Navarro said. “And tomorrow, I may wake up, and the kitchen sink has been banned.”

Ironic, given there are politicians banning kitchen appliances. DeSantis is not one of them.

But if she’s referring to Florida’s banning of pornography in schools and outlawing the chemical castration of children? Well, yeah, that’s happening.

And it’s making her miserable!

But not miserable enough to, you know, move to a blue state. Or start paying income tax. Or stop attending South Beach wine festivals with her fluffy dog.

Ana Navarro looking very miserable and upset at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

“They are terrifying teachers,” she whined to her co-hosts. “People don’t want to be teachers in Florida.”

So let’s do something Navarro and friends don’t like to do: Let’s look at the facts.

In 2022, about 319,000 people moved to Florida. That is the most of any state. And I’d be willing to bet some of those people are teachers.

On the flip side, 343,000 people left Gavin Newsom’s California. Also the most of any state.

And New York (from where the ladies of “The View” shill their nonsense) saw a record number of its own citizens moving to — you guessed it — Florida.

(ABC via Getty Images)

Ana Navarro supposedly hates Florida, but don’t expect her to move.

After the commercial break, the ladies all decided they would be much happier if they lived in Finland — long ranked among the world’s happiest nations.

“She was upset at 8:30, I was like ‘You need to go to Finland,'” co-host Sunny Hostin said.

“Maybe if you lived in Florida, you would be upset 24 hours a day too!” Navarro shot back.

“Time to move,” Joy Behar said.

Don’t be ridiculous, Joy. Navarro said she couldn’t possibly go somewhere so cold or with a lack of sufficient Cuban food options!

Ana Navarro — so oppressed living in Florida but not oppressed enough to give up sunshine and “taco places.”

Regardless, I think we can all agree on one thing: The entire cast of “The View” should absolutely move to Finland.