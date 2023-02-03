The State Of Tennessee Rules Because It Wants To Legally Make Super Bowl Monday A State Holiday

Videos by OutKick

The beautiful state of Tennessee has introduced legislation to make Super Bowl Monday a state holiday.

It’s times like these that I wonder what in the absolute hell I’m doing in the cesspool that is New York City these days.

Senator London Lamar and Representative Joe Towns Jr., both democrats, introduced the bill earlier this week.

As with all things these days, there is a political element behind their decision because of course there is. Rather than just do the right thing and be awesome, there has to be an underlining reason behind it.

They proposed to get rid of the Columbus Day holiday, in exchange for Super Bowl Monday. Columbus Day has become offensive in recent years to some. It’s been met with push back from others however, including Italians who say that the shift away from the Italian-born Columbus is offensive to them.

Regardless of the political motivations behind the legislation, I’m sure citizens of the Volunteer State have absolutely NO problem with having Super Bowl Monday as a day off.

Super Bowl LVII features the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. (Getty Images)

MILLIONS CALL OUT OF WORK EVERY SUPER BOWL MONDAY

Let’s be honest. That work day is as useless as the last day of school before Christmas vacation.

Nobody is checked in. Nothing is getting done.

But unlike students, the adults are hungover as hell. We’ve all been there. You look at Bob from accounting and you’re like “Yup, I know how you feel.” Everyone steps into the elevator and there’s always one person that slept through their alarm and still reeks like Jack Daniels and Jello shots that someone’s wife thought it would be “a lot of fun!” to bring to the party.

You don’t have to take my word for it, you can look at the numbers yourself that back it up. Hell, even last year the city of Cincinnati gave all public schools the day off because they knew nothing was going to get done.

Many Super Bowl viewers drink like Rob Gronkowski. (Getty Images)

OVER 99 MILLION PEOPLE WATCHED LAST YEAR’S SUPER BOWL

For years now sports fans have called on Super Bowl Monday to be a well-deserved day off. More people care about the Super Bowl than pretty much anything else in the country. It’s the one thing that unites all of us. It’s every American’s right to complain about the Super Bowl commercials, lip-syncing during the halftime show, and discuss how good or terrible the actual game was.

For once our government actually did something that WE the people wanted?! We have to take advantage of this. Let’s not screw this up.

I urge any Tennessee politician that is considering voting against this bill to tread very lightly.

You don’t mess with people’s vacations. And you definitely don’t mess with football in Tennessee.