The San Francisco Crazies Are At It Again, Eliminate ‘Chief’ From School Job Titles

The San Francisco Unified School District is at it again and this time they are saving the Native American population from the horrors of employees who have “chief” in their job titles.

That’s right, “chief” is being cut from SFUSD’s vocabulary as to not trigger Native Americans who have gone all these years in life living with the horrors of the SFUSD having 13 chiefs amongst its workforce, according to the district’s “Division chiefs” page that includes 12 female chiefs and Chief of Labor Relations Daniel Menezes holding down the fort for biological males.

Seriously, they’re dropping “chiefs” from job titles. This isn’t some Babylon Bee story. It’s real.

The word “chief” comes from the French word “chef” which has nothing to do with Native Americans, but aggressive ignorance is the key ingredient of wokeness https://t.co/hvdCSUZ2Wm — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 26, 2022

“While there are many opinions on the matter, our leadership team agreed that, given that Native American members of our community have expressed concerns over the use of the title, we are no longer going to use it,” SFUSD spokesperson Gentle Blythe told the S.F. Chronicle.

This is just another in a line of woke moments for the San Francisco school district that continues to lead the way towards making the world so much better.

You might remember some of SFUSD’s greatest hits like determining that Abraham Lincoln was too racist to have a school named after him, so the district ripped his name off a school building.

BOOM…society has been saved.

You might remember how the district spent months trying to rename schools while keeping them closed due to COVID only to then cancel renaming committee meetings.

BOOM…the world was saved again by the S.F. school system.

Then there was the all-timer where the SFUSD Arts Department dropped its acronym because “acronyms are a symptom of white supremacy culture” only to find out that the guy calling for the end of acronyms uses acronyms on his Instagram posts.

Double BOOM BOOM…the world has been saved from its evil self via the SFUSD.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, does more to save the world than the San Francisco school system. Just think of how many brilliant woke minds it is pumping into the world to spread the wisdom attained from teachers like the one who said Bernie Sanders wearing mittens is “white male privilege.”

Triple BOOM BOOM BOOOOOOOM…not only has the SFUSD saved you from yourself, it has officially saved your unborn grandchildren from themselves that’s how woke and aware they are.